1,760 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 0.3 %

HY stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

