191,350 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition makes up 0.9% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 192,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

KVSA opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

