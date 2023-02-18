1irstGold Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for about $62.20 or 0.00252527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $5,224.73 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

