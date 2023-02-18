20,000 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.05% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Acacia Research by 39.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acacia Research by 163.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 185,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.36 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

