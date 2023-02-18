2,250 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Bought by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $3,606,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 486,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,210,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $268.86 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $282.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

