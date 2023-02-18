24,073 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

