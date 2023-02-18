2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98. Approximately 696 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2ndVote Society Defended ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 447.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

