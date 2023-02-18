453,637 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 453,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,929,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,269,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $374.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

