5,092 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE SNV opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

