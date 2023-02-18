51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.17

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $5.95. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 6,281 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Further Reading

