51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.17

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $5.95. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 6,281 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 51Talk Online Education Group (COE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.