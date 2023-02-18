75,704 Shares in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 10,799.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 107,999 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 36.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 30.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 149,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 21.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

DALS remained flat at $10.08 on Friday. 5,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,164. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

