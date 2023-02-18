7Pixels (7PXS) One Day Volume Tops $25,617.00

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00013029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $51.90 million and $25,617.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.22374978 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,635.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

