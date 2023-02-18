83,000 Shares in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Bought by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 329,318 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,074,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 242,376 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at $2,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,316 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $747,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $582.32 million, a PE ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

