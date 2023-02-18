83,779 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Acquired by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 13.1% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 275,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Stock Performance

Shares of FRSG opened at $10.12 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

