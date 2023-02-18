ABCMETA (META) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $300.50 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00216558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,597.76 or 0.99995363 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009831 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $336.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.