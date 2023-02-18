ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0001 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $362.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00216142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,653.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009831 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $336.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

