ABCMETA Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $328.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00215639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009831 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $336.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.