abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 1.2 %

abrdn European Logistics Income stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 77 ($0.93). 1,063,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,589. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.05. The firm has a market cap of £317.37 million, a P/E ratio of 592.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 1 year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.40 ($1.36).

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

