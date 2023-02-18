Absolute Software’s (ABST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Absolute Software Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ABST stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.63. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.
Absolute Software Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
Featured Articles
