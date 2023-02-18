Absolute Software’s (ABST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Absolute Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABST stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.63. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Absolute Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.