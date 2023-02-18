Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Accel Entertainment worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,367,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,248,000 after acquiring an additional 412,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 48,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.45 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $826.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

