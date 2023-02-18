Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. 316,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
