Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. 316,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 83.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,692 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 85.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 497,706 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.