Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $81,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.5 %

ACN traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.94. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

