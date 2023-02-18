ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
ACCO Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 503,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,153. The company has a market cap of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
