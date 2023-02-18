ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 503,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,153. The company has a market cap of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 395,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

