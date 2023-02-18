ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. BTIG Research lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,727,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 799,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,157,000 after acquiring an additional 549,177 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACIW stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

