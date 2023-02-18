AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Down 1.3%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the second quarter worth $1,151,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

