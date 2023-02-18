aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Hits $136.76 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $136.76 million and $12.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001787 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.