aelf Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $136.59 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001826 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

