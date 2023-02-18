Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.43.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.