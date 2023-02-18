Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

