Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

