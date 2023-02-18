AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Price Performance

AGLXY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.49.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.