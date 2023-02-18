AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) EVP Kenneth L. Pollack Sells 10,910 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $23.36 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $24.60.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

