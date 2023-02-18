Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

