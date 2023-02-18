Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.532 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
TSE AEM opened at C$62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at C$7,867,016.50. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
Further Reading
