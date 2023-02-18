Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.532 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at C$7,867,016.50. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

