Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after buying an additional 733,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $182.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

