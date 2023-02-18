Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $238.36 million and $148.51 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

