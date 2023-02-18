Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.86-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.58. 728,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,889. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

