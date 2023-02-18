Algorand Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88.82 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $88.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00080026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00058037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,325,108,149 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,909,991 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.