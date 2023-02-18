Algorand Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $97.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00080163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00057573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,325,108,498 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,910,340 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

