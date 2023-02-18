Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $264.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

