Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Alkermes updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-0.23 EPS.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alkermes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

