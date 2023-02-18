Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Alkermes updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-0.23 EPS.
Alkermes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79.
Institutional Trading of Alkermes
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
About Alkermes
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.
