Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-0.23 EPS.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after acquiring an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

