Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-0.23 EPS.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.07 on Friday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

