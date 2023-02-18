ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.
Shares of ALE stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.74. 371,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,170. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.
ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
