ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.74. 371,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,170. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.