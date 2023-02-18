ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALEGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

ALLETE Trading Up 3.0 %

ALE stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.74. 371,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

