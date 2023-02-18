ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.
ALLETE Trading Up 3.0 %
ALE stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.74. 371,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.46.
ALLETE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
About ALLETE
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
