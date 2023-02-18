Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

