Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
Ally Financial stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.