Alpine Peaks Capital LP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up about 4.2% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

