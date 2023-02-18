ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.46. 20,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

