Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 2.6 %

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is presently -12.60%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

