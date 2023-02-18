Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.