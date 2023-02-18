Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $37,000 Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORA opened at $92.45 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

